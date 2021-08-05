Obituary: Linda M. Hill, 75, of McCaskill

Linda M. Hill age 75, of McCaskill, Ark., passed away, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Texarkana.

She was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Malvern, Ark., to the late Herschel Edward Crawley and Martha Martin Crawley. She was of the Assembly of God Faith. Linda was a homemaker and loved her cats. She loved watching television, red roses and collecting Elvis Presley paraphernalia. Most of all Linda lover her children, grandchildren and having family time. It was especially important to her.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a son, Edward Eli Hill; and two sisters, Betty Russell, and Joyce Brewer.

She leaves behind: her daughter, Kay, and husband Gary Walters of McCaskill; her three sons, Eugene, Terry, and James Hill all of McCaskill; her siblings, Paula Melancen and husband Jim of Malvern, Brenda Kennedy of DeKalb, Texas, and Mary Sanchez of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Hope, Ark., with Bro. Kenny Martin, and Bro. David Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Delight Cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

