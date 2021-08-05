Obituary: Karla Kay Owens Cassady Johnston, 54, formerly of Nashville

Karla Kay Owens Cassady Johnston

Karla Kay Owens Cassady Johnston, age 54, formerly of Nashville, Ark., passed away July 21, 2021, at Arlington Memorial Hospital in Arlington, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born July 21, 1967 in Nashville, Ark., where she also attended public schools. She graduated, with honors, from Texarkana College with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

She had so many things she enjoyed in life. She was most proud of her son, David, followed by her joy of nursing and caring for others and her life with husband John and his family. She worked as a Howard County EMT while she attended college. She started her nursing career at Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville which is also where she was born. She found her love in nursing to be in the Emergency Room where she worked for many years. She followed that by working in Home Health in Nashville and then as a travelling nurse in Louisiana and Texas. She ended up at HEB Hospital in Bedford, Texas where, after several offers, she accepted “an offer that she could not refuse.” She also enjoyed camping at Cowhide Cove, spending time at the Johnson Family Deer Camp, fishing, cruising to Mexico and the Caribbean, and going to casinos. Her favorite flowers were tulips and favorite color was purple.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donnie Kay Johnson Owens Chambers, and her father, Truman Owens. She was the granddaughter of the late Jerome and Bonnie Johnson and Forrest and Janie Owens, all of Nashville.

Survivors include: her son, David Cassady of Nashville, Ark., her devoted husband, John Johnston of Arlington, Texas, a half-sister, Jennifer Owens of Nashville, Ark., an aunt, Sherry (Gerry) Wenta of Nashville, Ark., an uncle, Rick (Linda) Johnson of Mineral Springs, Ark., four first cousins, Jennifer (Sean) Preston of Phoenix, Ariz., Kristin (Bryan) McJunkins of Nashville, Ark., Kelli (Kyle) Webb of Columbus, Ark., and Dana (Brian) Strickland of Hensley, Ark.; second cousins Tyler (Carrah) Preston and Reid Preston, Maci and Kace McJunkins, Riley and Reed Webb and Teagan and Easton Strickland. She is survived by her stepfather, Joe Chambers and his parents, Joe and Margaret Chambers of Nashville. Also left behind is her mother-in-law, Isabel Johnston, who so generously and devotedly helped care for her during her illness along with husband John and his two sons Iain and Jason.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, 1:30 p.m. at Patacakes Special Events, 121 N. Main Street, Nashville, Ark..

Note: Safety protocols will be followed. Face masks are requested for the protection of others.

