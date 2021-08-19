Obituary: Joyce McLendon, 91, of Delight

Joyce McLendon, age 91 of Delight, Ark., died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Sept. 21, 1929, in Prescott, Ark., the daughter of the late W.E. and Eunice Harris White.

Mrs. McLendon was a member of the church of Christ, and for many years was a pre-school educator, teaching in both Pike and Clark counties. But most importantly she was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, and granny as well as making the best cornbread around.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harmon McLendon, brothers James White, Benny White, sisters Nita Boyd and Mary Elbe White, and a great-granddaughter Eden Brooks.

Survivors include: one son, Gene “Beau” McLendon and wife Dee of Cove, Ore.; two daughters Susan Brooks and husband Ben of Foley, Ala., Anne McKinnon and husband Steven Leon of Delight, Ark.; one brother Fred White of Citrus Heights, Calif.; five granddaughters, Beth Brooks, Erin Warford (Jeremy), Holli Beall (Brock), Sara Johnson (E.J.), Jessie Hudgins (Mark), and 15 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Ellie, Olivia, and Ian Warford, Sydney and Izzy Burnett, Blakeleigh, Beau, and Baylor Beall, Estella Brooks, Cooper, Cora, and Connor Johnson, and Makina and Ashtyn Hudgins.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Delight Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

