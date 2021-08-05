Obituary: Johnny Eugene Clowers, 74, of Mineral Springs

Johnny Eugene Clowers, age 74, a resident of Mineral Springs, Ark., died on Saturday, July 31, 2021. at Reunion Plaza in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born April 1, 1947, in Texarkana, Ark., the son of the late John Joe and Virble Cristene Morgan Clowers. Johnny was a Procurement Manager for Brown and Root, and was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Fernanda Clowers of Mineral Springs; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rose Maria Clowers of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter, Stacy Brown of Memphis, Tenn.; one sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie Jo and Jerry Green of Mineral Springs; four grandchildren, Kaylea and Chad Gillenwater, Kelly Beth Sewell, Ashton Brown, and Samuel Brown; two great-grandchildren, Haven and Jaxon; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Clowers will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the Winthrop School Cafeteria. Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

