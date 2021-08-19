Obituary: Johnna K. Peek, 57, Nashville

Johnna K. Peek, 57, of Nashville, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

She was born Aug. 8, 1963, in San Pablo, Calif., to Jeannetta C. Beasley Cass, and the late Burel Cass.

She was a homemaker and was a Baptist.

Survivors include her husband of more than 30 years, David Peek of Nashville; her mother, Jeannette Cass; children, Heidi Peek of Richmond, Va., Holli Markaverich of Shreveport, La., Paul Peek of Nashville, and Rachael Beaty of Nashville; siblings, Felicia Merrell of Nashville and Chuck Bryant of Farmington, Minn.; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at an undetermined day and time.

