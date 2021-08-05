Obituary: John Berringer Blanchard, Jr., 78, of Nashville

John Berringer Blanchard, Jr., 78, of Nashville died 31, 2021.

He was born April 10, 1943, in Crockett, Texas, to the late John B. Blanchard, Sr. and Beverely Billings Blanchard.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Bevill Blanchard; two sons, Shannon (Kris) Blanchard of Chattahoochee, Fla., and Chad Blanchard of Nashville; a daughter, Sharla (Bobby) Cogburn of Murfreesboro; a sister, Nancy Blanchard Hill of Houston, Texas; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

A family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home.

