Obituary: Jerry Mac Green, Sr., 77, of Mineral Springs

Jerry Mac Green, Sr., age 77, of Mineral Springs, Ark., died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Mineral Springs. He was born July 12, 1944, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Ira W. and Skillern Nutt Green.

Mr. Green was a member of the church of Christ, the Arkansas State Police Retirees Association, and he served as a board member for the Howard County Housing Authority.

He began his career with the Arkansas State Police in June of 1968 and retired as Sergeant in August of 1997. Then he served as the Mineral Springs Police Chief until 2004. After retiring from Mineral Springs he returned to the Arkansas State Police as a DL/CDL examiner from 2005 to 2014 serving the public for 46 years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Mac Green Jr., and Jeffrey Wayne Green; two brothers, I.W. and Rufus Green, and a brother in law Johnny Clowers.

Survivors include: his wife, Bobbie Jo Green of Mineral Springs, Ark.; two step-daughters, Kari Anne Crow of Ashdown, Ark., Mica Crow of Ashdown, Ark.; eight grandchildren, Mac, Chase, Cassidy, Kinley, Kylee, Matthew, Hannah, and Orrin; one great-grandchild, Emily; one nephew, Johnny Green of Mineral Springs, Ark.; one sister-in-law, Andrea Clowers of Texarkana, as well as a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Robert Peek and Paul Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at HYPERLINK “http://www.latimerfuneralhome.com/” www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

