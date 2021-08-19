Obituary: Jack Stevens Stuart, 93, of Nashville

Jack Stevens Stuart, age 93, of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. He was born Nov. 17, 1927, in the Sweet Home, Arkansas, community the son of the late Bye and Ruby Stevens Stuart.

Mr. Stuart was a member of the Sweet Home Methodist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher. He had masters degrees in school administration and in agriculture.

During his career he was an educator and an administrator in the public schools as well as the district director for federal government agriculture programs. Mr. Stuart was also a cattle rancher on his family farm.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one granddaughter Brooke Stuart.

Survivors include: his wife of 69 years, Jean Sewell Stuart of Nashville, Ark.; and one daughter, Cheri Stuart O’Neill and husband Don of Texarkana, Texas.

