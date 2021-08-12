Obituary: Glenn David Arnold, 74, of Dierks

Mr. Glenn David Arnold, age 74, resident of Dierks, Ark., died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Dierks Health and Rehab.

He was born Dec. 6, 1946 in Nashville, Ark.

Mr. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Alice Gilbert Arnold and one sister, Helen Firestone.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pettigrew Arnold; one daughter and son-in-law, Mandy and Mark Vaughn of Holly Springs, N.C.; one son, David Arnold of Dierks; four grandchildren, Bethany, Allyson, and Ethan Arnold of Texarkana, Texas, and Olivia Vaughn of Holly Springs, N.C., and a number of nieces and nephews and his cat, Sylvester.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Arnold will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Greens Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Carroll Jackson officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

General viewing will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at the chapel in Dierks.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...