Obituary: Doris Marie Fisk

Doris Marie Fisk, 78, of Sheridan, died Monday, August 2, 2021.

She was born June 11, 1943, in Newhope, the daughter of the late Thomas Leo Young and Hazel Adele Fant Young. She was a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Young, and two sisters, Darlene Edwards and Sue Hamner.

Survivors include: her husband, Fred Fisk of Sheridan; five daughters, Regina Stuard and husband Wes, and Chris Stuard and husband Barry, all of Dierks, Norma Tucker and husband Randy of Newhope, Kathy Fisk of Hot Springs and Jennifer Knighten and husband Roland of Sheridan; two brothers, James Young of Newhope and Troy Young of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Travis Young officiating.

Burial followed in the McHorse Cemetery, Provo, near Lockesburg.

