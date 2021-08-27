Obituary: Carolyn Joy Hoover Loe, 81, of McCaskill

Carolyn Joy Hoover Loe, age 81 of McCaskill, Ark., passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born April 21, 1940, to Imon and Willie Belle Hoover. She was a Home Economics teacher, postal worker, farmer, Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Imon and Willie Belle Hoover, one brother and sister-in-law, Doy and Judy Hoover.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 60 years, Ottis; two children, Pam Armstrong (Jeff) of Odin, Ill; Carolyn Wilder (Vern) of Texarkana, Ark.; six grandchildren, Brett Loe (Jennifer) of Nashville, Ark., Courtney Armstrong of Watertown, N.Y., Kane Armstrong of Salem, Ill., Scooter, Cody, and Savannah Wilder of Texarkana, Ark., and one great-grandson, Jayden Loe of Nashville, Ark.; two brothers, Wendell Hoover of Nashville, Ark., and Kenny Hoover of Crossett, Ark.; and one sister, Nelda Green of Turbeville, S.C., and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joy was a pianist at Avery’s Chapel UMC for 40 years. She loved working with the kids at church and loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grand son.

She and Ottis traveled together everywhere and were never apart more that a few days.

She was a true JOY and will be missed by many.

Services will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Jim Teeter and Joe Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Avery’s Chapel Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1 p.m. until service time.

