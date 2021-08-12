Obituary: Brenda Jo White, 64, of Nashville

Brenda Jo White, age 64 of Nashville, Ark., died on Aug. 5, 2021 in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 10, 1956, in Tyler, Texas, the daughter of Elma Sue Jones Swope and the late L.W. Swope.

Brenda was a member of Temperanceville Baptist Church in Nashville where she served as a secretary, a graduate of the Nashville High School class of 1974, and on the Howard County Fair Board. She retired after 31 years as a customer service representative from Farm Credit Services.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kendal Paige Stanley.

Survivors include: her husband, Joe White of Nashville; two daughters, Tessa Moody and husband Drew of Nashville, and Tonya Stanley and husband Jared of Nashville; her mother, Elma Sue Swope of Nashville; one brother, Michael Swope and wife Gina of Simms, Texas; one sister, Paula White and husband Jim of Nashville; five grandchildren Blake Moody, Brody Moody, Klair Stanley, Julianne Stanley, and Jolee Stanley; special nieces and nephews, Travis and wife Crystal White ( Owen and Emma), Tara and Scott Hathcoat ( Trevor and Tanner, Harris Torey and Tyler Hathcoat), as well as a special number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, at Corinth Cemetery with Bro. Chance King and Bro. Calvin Parker officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Showing Kindness for Kendal and Klair account that is located at Diamond Bank.

