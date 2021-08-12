Obituary: Bobby G. Billings, Jr., 60, of Nashville

Bobby Gene Billings, Jr., age 60, of Center Point, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Howard Memorial Hospital in Nashville.

A lifetime resident of Center Point, he was born Sept. 26, 1960, in De Queen, Ark., to his parents, the late Bobby Gene Sr. and Betty Sue (Kesterson) Billings.

Bobby graduated from Nashville High School and spent his entire career in farming, a vocation that he loved. He was a man of deep faith who, for most of his life, was a member of the Center Point Church of Christ and most recently the Dierks Church of Christ. He was a devout fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a pillar in the Center Point community.

Aside from his relationship with Jesus, the most important thing in Bobby’s world was his family. He fiercely loved his wife, children, and being “Poppy” to grandchildren Hayden, Brynlee, Kynzlie, Kade, Keelynn, and Drake. He never missed an opportunity to be present and support them in all their activities. Bobby and Karen had a love that was woven together so strong. They were always working together on the farm, doing projects, and spending all their free time with the grandkids. They were each other’s rock. Bobby’s goal in life was to leave a legacy for his kids and grandkids that they could look up to … and he did just that.

To his friends, Bobby was a loyal and hardworking man who would go the extra mile to help anyone in need. His word was his bond, and no one doubted his honesty. Bobby had a knack for telling stories. He remembered every detail and was able to bring us all into his stories like we were there. Most of his favorite tails involved all the bucks killed or missed. He enjoyed every first hunt with his kids and grands. He believed in building great memories.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents. Those remaining behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Karen (Staggs); children Kristen (husband Trent) Owens and Eric (wife Ashton) Billings; brother Steven (wife April) Billings; grandchildren Hayden, Brynlee, and Kade Billings, and Kynzlie, Keelynn, and Drake Owens; extended family and a host of friends.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Aug. 12 at the Nashville Funeral Home, 1208 West Sunset Street, with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Old Liberty Cemetery in Dierks, Ark. His lifelong friend, Ken Bissell, will officiate. Pallbearers: Bryan Billings, Scott Lowrey, Mike Allen, Travis Turner, Joseph Floyd, Dalton Billings, Dillon Billings, Justin Westfall.

Honorary Pallbearers: Jo Paul Tomerlin, Ricky Kesterson, Boyce Pate, Mike Michaud, Larry Staggs, Andrew and Austin Billings, Bud and Jim Billings.

