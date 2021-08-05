Obituary: Betty Hargrove, 94, of Nashville

A funeral service honoring the life of Betty Hargrove will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in the chapel at Nashville Funeral Home, 1208 W Sunset St, Nashville, Ark. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Pastor Otis Moore. Interment will immediately follow the service at Mineral Springs Cemetery in Mineral Springs, Ark.

Betty Hargrove was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Mineral Springs, Ark., to William and Jewell Hooker and passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Shreveport, La.

Betty loved people and loved her family. She was a resident of The Oaks of Louisiana for over 10 years and made many friends. A devout Christian who was strong in her faith, she attended Celebration Church in Shreveport for many years. Betty will always be remembered for her friendly personality and her love of the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, David Lewis Hargrove; brother, William Hugh Hooker, Jr.; sister, Mary Frangella; and son-in-law, Michael W. Monarch.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Deborah Hargrove Monarch; son, Mark Christopher Hargrove and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Jason Monarch and wife, Jennifer, Jared Monarch and wife, Madalyn, Lauren Monarch, and Jeffrey Hargrove and wife, Nicole; great-grandchildren, Reece and Taylor Jarvis, Michael Monarch, Jackson and Lily Wilkins and Penelope Rose Hargrove; and niece, Camille Norwood.

