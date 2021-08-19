Obituary: Barbara Bernice Evans, 86, of Columbus

Barbara Bernice Evans, passed away on Aug. 14, 2021, at her home in Columbus, Ark.,s at the age of 86.

She was born in Paraloma, Ark., on April 17, 1935, to Leo and Elsie Johnson Evans. She was the fourth child, but first daughter of eight children.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers, and one sister and their spouses: John and Joyce Evans, of Bossier City, La., Leo Edwin and Ruth Marie Evans, Charles Curtis Evans, Susie Evans, and Charles Williamson all of Columbus, Ark.

She is survived by three brothers, and their spouses: Ralph and Linda Evans of Springtown, Texas, Gene Evans, and Lynn and Charlyne Evans of Columbus, Ark., and a host of other family and friends, including nieces and nephews.

She has lived in Columbus since moving there with her parents and family in November 1946. She attended school in Okay, Columbus and graduated from Hope High School. She was a former Sunday School teacher and loved being around children.

Services will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Dr. Sammy Peebles officiating. A private interment will follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday night from 6-8.

The family also asks that Covid-19 precautions, wearing a face mask be practiced at the funeral.

