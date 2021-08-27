Howard County Fair Sept. 6-11

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

The Howard County Fair Association has announced a new local eatery will take over the kitchen as part of the promise to offer “delicious food and a great time all week long” at this year’s fair.

The 2021 Fair & Livestock Show will be held Sept. 6-11 at the county fairgrounds and for the first time in many years will include a carnival midway. The midway will be presented by Sunshine Midway, and HC Fair VP Karter Castleberry said the owner is in need of local workers. “Cash money,” he said. For those interested in working the midway, call (903) 790-3379 or Castleberry at (870) 557-5775.

Patacakes Catering will run the Fair Kitchen and will be offering a full menu including breakfast, lunch and dinner and lunch plate specials Tuesday-Friday the week of the fair.

The local eatery only officially opened on Main Street in Nashville the last week in July with owners Wendy Haddan and Stephanie Harrison. The longtime friends started the business in 2019 in Mineral Springs before moving to Nashville.

VP Castleberry said other things folks need to get on their minds are the Howard County Fair Parade at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, and the hay bale decorating contest open on Sept. 8 and open to any club, organization, business, etc.

Fair booths are still available for rent inside the exhibit building and are $60 each. Call Bill Bean at (870) 845-7754 to reserve booth space.

Nightly, from Sept. 7-11, carnival armbands will be sold for $20 and will allow for unlimited rides, or tickets can be purchased for $1 each.

