The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: July 1898

Capt. Geo. M. Clark presented the News with a fine watermelon weighting 60 lbs. Saturday. It was of the Triumph variety and there are only about three people who have them in this part of the country. Capt. Clark has one hill with four vines that produced eleven melons, and the smallest one weighed 40 lbs.

Howard County has a school population of 5,144 and gets from the state an apportionment $3,806.56, a fraction more than 74¢ per head.

81 years ago: July 1940

The taxes called by many the “Hitler Tax” became effective Monday morning and every American will have the privilege of paying on the huge defense program which has been put into effect.

The first of the taxes to be felt by the American public were the taxes on theatre tickets of 21¢, and cigarettes and liquor also came in for immediate taxes.

Mayor C. G. Hughes yesterday received advice that Little Rock radio station KARK will salute Nashville on their program between 10:00 and 11:00 o’clock in the morning, Saturday July 13 and data is being sent for the broadcast. KARK is 900 on the radio dial.

58 years ago: July 1963

Private Henry B. Matthews leaves this week for six months of active duty in the Marine Corps, checking in with the Marines at San Diego, California.

Two Nashville students, Saundra Tollett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Tollett; and Katie Darling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blakely Darling, were among the 119 Harding College students recently named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

(Adv.) Oklahoma Tire and Supply will charge batteries, 19¢

Seed Tick School, Pike County, Arkansas 1912-13. Teacher, Horace Nathaniel Lawrence.

38 years ago: July 1983

One lucky member of the audience at the 11th annual Dierks Pine Tree Festival this weekend will walk away with a $1,000 door prize. The event is scheduled Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Saturday night featuring Barbara Lea and Moe Bandy are $5.50 in advance and $6.50 at the gate.

There was a substantial increase in the city’s official dog population for the fiscal year 1982-83 which ended June 30. According to city clerk June Floyd, 54 dogs were licensed by her office during the year that compares with two for the preceding year. Under Ordinance 480 of 1979, all dogs over four months old must be registered in Mrs. Floyd’s office. The first year there were 297 on the list and in 1980 there were 71.

(Adv.) Cash for Cans, Buying aluminum cans at 22¢ per lb. Tuesday July 12, 9:00 a.m., till 3:00 p.m. Parking lot of Piggly Wiggly #2, South Park Shopping Center. Will be back each week.

