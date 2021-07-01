The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: June 1898

Mrs. Arminta Burrows, the oldest resident in the state, passed away at her home in Fulton June 18th. Had she lived until July 21st she would have been 104 years of age. She was born in Salisburg N. C. in 1795 and came to Arkansas in 1844.

The Fourth of July will be spent very quietly here. A temperance rally will be held at the Grove, and many people will attend and participate.

Others will visit neighboring towns and still others will spend the day quietly at home.

All the stores will be closed on that day.

81 years ago: June 1940

Twelve active cases of tuberculosis were discovered in fifty suspects who were examined in the Tuberculosis Clinic held here recently by Dr. H. Lee Fuller. All those cases have been notified of their condition.

The Democrats will get together in Chicago July 15. Franklin D. Roosevelt can have the nomination immediately if he wants it.

What will he do? It won’t be long now and we will see, but here is a guess. Roosevelt will refuse the nomination and Cordell Hull, Secretary of State, will be the Democratic Standard Bearer.

PCA catcher Mark Van Horn gives Rotary’s Jeff Small a congratulatory handshake after Small homered in a playoff game won by PCA 4-3 in July 1973

48 years ago: July 1973

Thursday, August 9, a Box Supper Auction will be held for the youth of Howard County on the courthouse grounds.

J. C. Dyer will auction box lunches beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Bids will start at 75¢.

The auction will be for girls and guys 13 and older. The girls who wish to enter are asked to bring a luncheon for two before 6 p.m. The boys will bid for the luncheon and will share the supper with the girl who brought it. The only hitch is the boys will not know whose luncheon they are bidding on.

Reports the Governor’s Commission on the Status of Women chairperson, Mrs. Diane Kincaid of Fayetteville, “The status of women in Arkansas is changing very rapidly and improving very slowly.” Her report pointed out that “women are not yet getting an equal share of the economic rewards.”

38 years ago: June 1983

An all new lineup of entertainers is scheduled for the Mid-South Blue Grass Music Weekend here, July 15-16. The event is scheduled at Shady Grove Park, seven miles west of Nashville.

Among the featured entertainers will be Don Wiley and Louisiana Grass, Round Mountain Boys, Tammy and Jerry Sullivan, Cansler Brothers, Mountain Valley String Band, Signal Mountain Boys and the Sandyland Blue Grass.

Admission will be $4.00 for Thursday and $5.00 for Friday and $6.00 for Saturday. A three-day ticket is $12.00.

