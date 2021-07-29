Scrapper Bash set for Aug. 13

The Back-to-School Bash sponsored by the Scrapper Booster Club will be held Friday, Aug. 13, at Scrapper Stadium. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
The 2020 Bash was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eighth and ninth grade Scrappers will scrimmage first.
Introductions will begin around 8 p.m. and will include the following:
8th & 9th grade football
7th grade football
NJHS cheer
NJHS band
Cross country
Golf
Tennis
NHS cheerleaders
NHS band
High school football team
The senior high Scrappers will scrimmage after all introductions are completed.
The stadium concession stands will be open. Scrapper merchandise will be available.