Public works director announces plan to run for Nashville mayor

A candidate for mayor of Nashville has emerged for the 2022 elections.

The city’s veteran director of the Public Works Department has announced his candidacy for a four-year term as mayor.

Larry Dunaway has been with the city for a long time. He began in 1993 as a field meter reader for the water department. In 1996 he went to Mineral Springs to serve as water superintendent, but after six years he returned to Nashville to manage public works. Along the way he acquired multiple licenses and certifications in utilities.

Working with the city’s infrastructure has influenced his desire to be mayor. “If you stop trying to make things better, then you are going backwards.”

He sees room for some improvements, but says work on streets, drainage and water supply must continue with efficient use of available funds.

He cites improvements in those areas during his time as director of the Public Works Department. Some of those projects include a new wastewater treatment plant; extensive work on the earthen dam at Lake Nichols; improvements at the city’s vital water intake on the Little Missouri River; streets and bridges.

Dunaway and his wife, Glenna, have four children and two grandchildren. They are members of First Baptist Church.

He is a member of the Police Reserve; is a past president of the Nashville Rotary Club; past member of the county election commission; and past chairman of the Howard County Republican Party.

“I am familiar with the operations of the city and managing its personnel. I will keep our city moving in the right direction for the benefit of all citizens,” he said in making the announcement.

