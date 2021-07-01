Obituary: Wilma B. Womack, 93, formerly of Murfreesboro

Wilma B. Womack, age 93, of Little Rock, Ark. died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Sept. 14, 1927 in Nathan, Ark., the daughter of the late Irvin and Mary Jeffery McDowell.

Mrs. Womack was a member of the St. Luke/Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church. She retired from Siesta Beauty Salon where she co-owned and operated for over 20 years. Her hobbies included fishing, church, and going to the casino.

Survivors include: two children, Carolyn Counts of Little Rock, Ark., Larry Womack of Little Rock, Ark.; one sister, Joyce Woodruff of Murfreesboro, Ark.; six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Entombment services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 1, at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Alexander, Ark., with Bro. Jim Henderson officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

