Obituary: Vicki Renee Patterson Powell, 54, of Nashville

Vicki Renee Patterson Powell, age 54, of Nashville, Ark., went to live with her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ on Friday, June 25, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

Vicki was born May 5, 1967, in Arcata, Calif., to James Patterson and Velma Cooper Patterson. Vicki was a Branch Office Administrator for Edward Jones. She was of the Christian Faith. Vicki was highly creative in designing and decorating. She loved to go fishing with her husband, and she dearly loved animals. Vicki was an outgoing and caring person. Vicki also loved going shopping, especially with her daughter.

Preceding Vicki in death were her maternal grandparents, Herbert and Irene Cooper, and Johnny Fowler,

She leaves behind to share precious memories, her best friend, and the love of her life for over 33 years, her husband, Shawn Powell of Nashville. Also her parents. James and Velma Cooper Patterson of Stigler, Okla.; a loving daughter, Holland and husband James Doran of Bryant, Ark.; one brother, Keith Patterson of Corpus Christi, Texas; a sister-in-law, Peggy Powell Friend of Nashville; and a nephew, Aaron Sanford of Nashville; an exceptionally large host of friends and other family too numerous to name.

Visitation for Vicki was Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Keota Cemetery in Keota, Oklah.,with Tommy Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the ASPCA.org/donate, or the charity of your choice.

