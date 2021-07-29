Obituary: Vera Leona (Kropf) Hostetler, 80, of Mineral Springs

Vera Leona (Kropf) Hostetler, beloved wife of Duane Hostetler, peacefully passed away on July 20, 2021, at 80 years of age after having a hemorrhagic stroke on July 12. She was born on Feb. 4, 1941, to Dave and Dorothy Kropf at Tampico, Ill.

On Feb. 5, 1961, she was united in marriage to Duane Hostetler, sharing life together a little over 60 years.

She accepted Christ as her personal Saviour and was baptized in her youth and was a member of the Mineral Springs Amish Mennonite Church to which she remained faithful.

She is survived by her grieving husband; 2 sons, Kendall and wife Marian of Grandview, Texas, Charles and wife Heidi of Nashville, Ark.; 4 daughters, Julie and husband Delbert Baker of Nashville, Ark., Beverly and husband Quill Hostetler of Mena, Ark., Evonne and husband Kenneth Kropf of Nashville, Ark., Noreen and husband Ryan Hostetler of Nashville, Ark.; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Stanley Kropf and wife Judy of Mineral Springs, Ark.; and 1 sister, Verna Kropf of Buffalo, Mo.; Also Aunt Wilma Hostetler and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 infant brothers, 1 granddaughter, Kaitlyn Jewel and 1 great-granddaughter, Brianna Jewel.

“Grandma, you had so many beautiful qualities. Your inner beauty shone as brightly as your outer beauty. You mastered the concept that the way to a man’s and child’s heart is through their stomach, filling our tummies and warming our hearts with all your baking and meals. We are happy for you Grandma, that you get to be with Jesus now, although we will miss you more than we ever dreamed possible. We know that your heart’s desire was for us all to be together in Heaven someday. That is now our heart’s desire too. Good night; Grandma! We love you!”

Visitation was 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Nashville Christian Day School (Mennonite School).

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Mineral Springs Amish Mennonite Church, with burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

