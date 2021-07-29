Obituary: Stephen Douglas Tollett, 82, of Prisca, Texas

Stephen Douglas Tollett of Prisca, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2021, at the age of 82. He was born on Feb. 28, 1939, to Winfred Hugh Tollett and Iva Jewell (Williams) Tollett in Nashville. Ark.

Steve graduated from Nashville High School in 1957, where he was a member of the Nashville Scrappers football team. He attended the University of Arkansas and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He then enlisted in the US Marine Corps where he proudly served his country. Steve worked as a chemist for Ideal Cement in Albuquerque, N.M., and later at Curtin Matheson Scientific in Tulsa, Okla. He worked for Allied Bearings Supply Co. in Tulsa until his retirement in 2008. Steve loved flyfishing, tennis, golf, reading, playing chess, and cheering on his favorite teams — the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks. His favorite moments were spent with his family, including his granddaughters who affectionately called him Pe-Pere.

Steve is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue Ann (Allen) Tollett; daughter, Stephenie Tollett of Frisco, Texas, and Sarah Grohmann and husband, Erik, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Alyson Grohmann and Kendall Grohmann; sister, Cordelia Tollett Lyons; four nieces, Cecelia Rothwell, Miriam Rothwell Cornelius; Gia Lyons Wright and Shannon Lyons Cormier; many cousins and a host of other loving family and friends.

Like this: Like Loading...