Obituary: Shelby J. Jeans, 80, of Nashville

Shelby J. Jeans, age 80 of Nashville, went to her Eternal Home on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in North Little Rock.

She was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Umpire, Ark., to the late Oren J. Davis and Nora L. Ashbrooks Davis.

Shelby was a retired Dietician for Howard Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Temperanceville Baptist Church, and loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She dearly loved to cook and watching sports. In her younger years she enjoyed playing sports. She also loved her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Shirley Frachiseur.

Her survivors include: her two sons, Ricky Joe Hill and best friend Gena Hanney of Scranton, Ark., and Kevin Lynn Hill of Center Point, Ark.; six siblings, J.W. Davis, and wife Ruth of Nashville, Lenda Taylor and husband Bob of Wynnewood, Okla., Glenda Peden, and husband Ronald of Nashville, Cathy Bennett of De Queen, Pat Johnson and husband Ed of De Queen, and Jimmy Davis and wife Teresa of Dierks; five grandchildren, Kody Hill, Meagan Hill, Brittney Hill, Courtney Bryant, and Ashley Montgomery; four great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Davis Section Cemetery near Umpire with Chance King officiating. The family will receive friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

