Obituary: Oris Brandon Ferguson, 94, of Texarkana

Oris Brandon Ferguson passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021 in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 94. Oris was born March 14, 1927, to Lee and Ocie Brandon in Center Point, Ark.

She married the love of her life, John Lewis Ferguson, on June 9, 1956, in Natchez, Miss. They were married for 50 years and spent their life together in Little Rock, Ark. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church, now known as South City Church, where she passionately served as Director of the Girls Missionary Auxiliary for many years.

Oris was an astute businesswoman and held positions at The Gates Agency, the Ark. Public Employees Retirement System, the State Pension Review Board and the Office of Personnel Management, Ark. Department of Finance and Administration.

Oris’ love for God, her church, family, friends and music were the focus of her wonderful life. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Robert, sisters Eva and Pearl and husband, John L.

She is survived by: her sister, Bonnie Smith of Mountain Home, Ark.; two children, Clay Ferguson (Mandy) of Nashville, Ark., and Ora Lee Gatewood (Jim) of McKinney, Texas; five grandchildren, Brittany and Zach Backus, Lauren Ferguson, and Rachel and Grace Gatewood, and many beloved nieces, nephews and their extended families.

The family would like to extend our deep gratitude to Oris’ incredible team of care givers at Methodist Retirement Community Cornerstone in Texarkana, Texas, for their unceasing love and care for Oris.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the chapel of Griffin Leggett Healey & Roth, in Little Rock, Ark., with a private burial at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Oris to the National Girls Missionary Auxiliary, the Humane Society of Pulaski County or charity of your choice.

“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.”

Proverbs 31:10

