Obituary: Mary Woodruff, 63, of Nashville

Mary Woodruff, 63, of Nashville, Ark., died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born March 25, 1958 in Roseburg, Ore., the daughter of the late Marvin and Grace Newton Green.

Mary was a member of the First Christian Church, and served many years as a board member and as past president on the Nashville Chamber of Commerce. She spent her career serving the City of Nashville, where she retired after 32 years at city hall. Then she returned and was currently serving her second term as the city clerk. But most importantly, Mary will be remembered for her love, kindness, and dependability to all the people that she touched in her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Quinonez and DiAnn Wofford; one brother, Ted Green; and her nephew, Frank Quinonez; and other special nieces and nephews.

Survivors include: three sons, John Mark Cox of Nashville, Ark., Kris Woodruff (Andrea) of Nashville, Ark., Thomas Woodruff (Kaitlin) of Nashville, Ark.; one special daughter, Vanna Woodruff of Nashville, Ark.; three brothers, David Green (Nancy) of Portland, Ore., Joe Green (Liz) of Nashville, Ark., and Dennis Green (Karen) of Nashville, Ark.; six grandchildren, Alyssa Cox, T.J. Cox, Killis Woodruff, Gracie Woodruff, Calvin Woodruff, and Brennan Woodruff; as well as her ya-ya sisters Sandy Stanley, Stephanie Wakefield, Melinda Westfall and other special friends and family.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at First Christian Church in Nashville, with Jim Pinson officiating. Under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...