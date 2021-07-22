Obituary: Lyman Reese Slatton, 92, of Delight

Lyman Reese Slatton, 92, died July 10, 2021, in Hot Springs.

He was born in Pisgah, Ark., on Dec. 19, 1928, to the late Frank and Lala (Henderson) Slatton.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Joy Rhea (Morrow) Slatton; five siblings, Foster Slatton, Juanita Gorum, Grice Slatton, and Clyda Jackson, Lethel Slatton; a sister, Joy Mae Brock; four children, Oscar Slatton, Peggy Stone, Matt Slatton and wife Terrie, and Kay Martin; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a logger and raised racehorses. He attended the Delight Church of Christ.

Visitation was Wednesday, June 14 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the funeral home in Murfreesboro.

