Obituary: Linda Ruth Duggan, 78, of Dierks

Linda Ruth Duggan, 78, of Dierks, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Newhope, the daughter of the late William Herbert Glasgow and Fannie Lee Hearn Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Delbert Glasgow and Elmer “Boob” Glasgow; and three sisters, Bonnie Clemens, Cloteel Garrison and Lois Ingram.

She was Baptist.

Survivors include: her three sons, Rex (Terri) Duggan of New Port Richey, Fla., Kevin (Andi) Duggan of Searcy and Marty Duggan of Mount Ida; her daughter, Dana (Adam) Ward of Lockesburg; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the West Side Church of Christ in Dierks with Jerry Mounts officiating.

Burial followed in the Bissell Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

