Obituary: Lecil Jamison, 92, of Nashville

Lecil Jamison, 92, of Nashville, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.

He was born Nov. 20, 1928, in Nashville, the son of the late H.A. and Mattie J. Shofner Jamison.

He was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ. For many years he owned and operated Jamison’s Cleaners. He served as the district director for the Mine Creek Soil Conservation Service for 43 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Ball Jamison; a son, Lecil Jack Jamison; a daughter, Jerry Beth Alderman; three brothers, James Jamison, H.L. Jamison, and Kermit Jamison; also a grandchild.

Survivors include: a brother, Val Jamison of Nashville; a sister, Delois White of Dallas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Restland Memorial Park, with Larry Teague officiating. Services are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...