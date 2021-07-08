Obituary: Floyd Lee Green, 63, of Nashville

Floyd Lee Green, 63, of Nashville died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born Feb. 21, 1958, in Nashville to the late D.L. Green and Eva Floyd Green.

He was retired from Poulan Weed Eater and was a member of the Chapel Hill Church of Christ.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Brown Green of Nashville; a son, Brandon Green, and wife Kyla of Nashville; siblings Cleon Green of Nashville, Alan Green, and wife Michelle of Nashville, and LaDonna Curtis and husband John of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, June 25, 2021, Nashville Cemetery. Visitation was Thursday evening at Nashville Funeral Home.

