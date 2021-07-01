Obituary: Dona Lodwick Millward, 77, of Texarkana

Dona Jeanne Millward, age 77, of Texarkana, Ark., died Monday, June 28, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Millward was born, Oct. 13, 1943, in Glendale, Calif. She was retired from Smith-Blair, a member of the American Legion, Salvation Army Auxiliary and The Elks Lodge 399.

Dona was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Millward; her mother and father, Marjorie and Gordon Lodwick and son in love, Scott Millward.

Survivors include: her loving companion, Ed Garner of Genoa, Ark.; three daughters, Bonnie Riley, Tina Johnson both of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Michelle Price of Fayetteville, Ark.; two sisters, Marguerite Pitchford of Rosburg, Ore. and Marianne Jennings of Glendale, Calif.; 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and a number of loving family members and special friends.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. David Holder officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Burial services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, North Little Rock.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, TX 75503; Cornerstone Baptist Church for the hearing-impaired sound system, 3900 Union Road Texarkana, AR 71854; Salvation Army Auxiliary 316 Hazel Street, Texarkana, AR 71854.

