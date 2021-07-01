Obituary: Allie Mae Thrower Wesson, 92, of Nashville

Allie Mae Thrower Wesson, 92, of Nashville, Ark., died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Wesson was born on April 1, 1929, in Bearden, Ark. She was a member of the Williams Memorial C.O.G.I.C. Church in Nashville, Ark.

Odell Wesson and Allie Wesson were united in holy matrimony on Sept. 17, 1949. They were named Howard County Farm Family of the Year in 1996.

Allie Wesson was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Wesson; her parents, Andrew Thrower and Gussie Rideout Thrower; her sister, Ruby Thrower Bullock; her two brothers, Andrew (Bo) Thrower and Evern (EV) Thrower; one son, Clarence Wesson; one granddaughter, Mallory Ware; and two great-grandsons.

She is survived by three daughters: Carolyn Lofton (Luther Lofton; deceased) and Gwendolyn White (Bruce White) of Nashville, Ark., and Catholyn Wesson of Texarkana, Ark.; three sons: Jerry Wesson and Larry Wesson of Nashville, Ark., and Charles (Lois) Wesson of Delight, Ark., 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Hicks Funeral Home in Hope, Ark. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Nashville, Ark.

Like this: Like Loading...