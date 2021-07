There will be a change of operation hours for the next Harvest Regional Food Bank commodities distribution in Nashville.

The distribution will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the city park in Nashville. Hours will be 9-11 a.m. due to the heat. Distribution will end earlier if all boxes are given away,

Commodities will be distributed directly from Harvest Regional Food Bank truck.

Recipients must bring photo ID verifying they are a resident of Howard County.

Next Mobile Pantry is Nov. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...