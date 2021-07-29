Delight shooter sentenced to probation, fined

The Prescott man who was the shooter in a 2020 incident in Delight has pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree battery and was sentenced Monday in Pike County Circuit Court.

Dionne Coulter, 33, was sentenced to one year of probation and fined $2,500 plus court costs.

Coulter is one of four people charged following the shooting the night of June 9, 2020 in the Delight E-Z Mart parking lot. Coulter shot Dillon VanCamp of Antoine in the leg during an altercation that touched off a chaotic scene in the store lot.

Coulter was arrested that night, as were Jeffrey VanCamp, 52, and Debbie A. VanCamp, 48, both of Delight, who were both charged with felony terroristic threatening and breaking or entering and misdemeanor battery and obstruction of governmental operations. The couple arrived on the scene and somehow gained access to the back of a patrol car where Coulter was sitting uncuffed after being arrested. Jeffrey entered one side of the back of the patrol car while Debbie entered the other.

Prosecutors determined both subjects hit Coulter while he was in the back seat while saying “you want to die” and “I’m going to kill you.”

Jeffrey and Debbie VanCamp were both recently sentenced to a total of five years of probation and fined $1,500 plus court costs.

The victim, Dillon Coulter, 28, was also charged in the incident with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, public intoxication and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a bench trial has been set for Sept. 21.

Brian VanCamp, 23, also of Antoine, was also involved and he is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a Sept. 21 bench trial date has been set.

Like this: Like Loading...