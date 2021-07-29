Date changes for Pike County Fair

The Pike County Fair has reset its dates for the 2021 installment of the annual favorite.

Now scheduled for Sept. 4-11, the fair will feature a new carnival experience as well as a date on the International Pro Rodeo Association circuit on Sept. 24-25.

Admission to the rodeo will be $10 for those 12-up, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for 5 and under.

Midway times and prices have not yet been set, nor the popular armband night(s), as they are set by the carnival company. As soon as they are available they will be announced on the fair’s website and Facebook page.

Another change will include the combination of the talent show, which will now be combined with the Caddo River Fest talent show on Saturday, Sept. 4. It will be located on the Main Street stage and not at the fairgrounds.

Barn and exhibit buildings will be open to 8 a.m.-8 p.m. excluding judging times, beginning September 7.

General fair admission after 5 p.m. will be $2 for those 12-up, 6-11 will be $1 and 5 and under are free. Admission to the pageants and talent show is $5 for those 12-up, $3 for 6-11 and free for 5 and under.

Questions may be e-mailed to pikecountyfairandrodeo@gmail.com.

