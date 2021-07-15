Carnival midway returns to Howard County Fair Sept. 6-Sept. 12

“We’ve got a full week planned” and for the first time in a long time, the Howard County Fair & Livestock Show will include a carnival midway, according to Karter Castleberry, fair board vice president.

The 2021 fair is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 12.

Castleberry said Howard County has signed up with Sunshine Midway of Pittsburg, Texas, and owner David Hill, to provide the midway, which will include 10-12 big rides and four or five smaller rides for the kids.

“He comes highly recommended and has 38 years’ experience,” Castleberry said of Hill, who is licensed and bonded for the job.

It’s been so long since the fair included a carnival midway that Castleberry can’t remember just how long.

“It’s been at least five years, maybe six or seven,” he said. “Anyway, I’m tickled for the carnival to return.”

Sunshine Midway will also provide carnival food trailers and, according to Castleberry, the company has been short-staffed during the pandemic and will be looking to hire locals to help out in Nashville.

For persons looking to work the midway, Hill can be reached by calling (903) 790-3379.

The fair will officially start at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6 with the Howard County Fair Parade set to roll at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

The official fair information book is currently in the works and will be made public on Aug. 4.

Schedule of Events

Sept. 6

2 p.m. All Livestock in place

5:00 Parade

Sept. 7

9 a.m. Swine show

1 p.m. Hay bales for decorating in place

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Enter all exhibits in the education building

Household Arts & Crafts, Clothing, Baked Products, Farms Crops and Horticulture and Art Show and Educational Exhibits.

4:00 Cattle Show

Carnival Starts

Sept. 8

8-9 a.m. May enter fresh flowers and field crops

9:00 Sheep Show

10:00 Judging Educational Exhibits, Food Preservation, Clothing, Bakes Goods, Household Arts & Crafts, Farm Crops, Horticulture and Art Show (Exhibit Hall will be closed during judging).

1:00 Exhibit Building Open

4:00 Goat Show

7:00 Hay Bales Decorated

Carnival

Sept. 9

8-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

9 a.m. Rabbit Judging followed by Chicken Judging

5 p.m. Hale Bay Judging

Sept. 10

8-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

11 a.m. Luncheon for Junior Exhibitors and Auction Buyers

Premium Sale follows luncheon

Carnival

Sept. 11

8 a.m.-10 p.m. Exhibit Building Open

2 p.m. Saturday Fun Day, Ice Cream Social with other events to follow

9 p.m. Check out livestock exhibits

Carnvial Ends

Sept. 12

2-4 p.m. Check out all exhibits in Education Building and pick up premium checks

