‘80,000’ access to Cossatot River now closed to public

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department is informing the public that the land southwest of the Cossatot River crossing commonly referred to as “80,000” has been purchased and is no longer owned by Weyerhaeuser Co.

The private property line includes the historical parking area where people usually park to swim at the Cossatot River at the 80,000 Road crossing.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s department said the new owners had planned on being generous by allowing the public to have continued access to this parking area for the rest of the 2021 summer.

Unfortunately, several recent incidents have occurred that have made them change their minds.

With that being said, citizens are still allowed to use the Cossatot River to swim, fish, float and any other legal purposes.

The public will however no longer have the ability to park on the private property to access the river without digital or written permission.

Like this: Like Loading...