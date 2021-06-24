UA Cossatot’s renovated cosmetology department hosts open house

The Cosmetology Department on the UA-Cossatot campus in Nashville welcomed visitors to an open house last Wednesday, June 16.

The occasion was the unveiling of the department’s renovated lab where three classes a year enter training for a new career.

Toyia Witherspoon is the program coordinator, and she’s been at the college since 2018. Her assistant and parttime instructor is Dorothy Rose.

A unique feature of the curriculum is that students “clock in” just as they would do for an actual job.

To graduate, a student must successfully complete 1500 clock hours in such subjects — and hands-on training — in hairdressing, cutting coloring, chemical texturizing, hair removal, manicuring and esthetics.

Students are also licensed in each skill.

It usually takes about a calendar year, Witherspoon explained.

There are five work stations where the students physically learn their new occupation.

To show off the new facility, the department hosted a chamber of commerce coffee last Wednesday.

In addition to the current class of students, those in attendance included UA-Cossatot Chancellor Steve Cole, Nashville campus Dean Mike Kinkade, other representatives of the college, Nashville chamber officers and well-wishers.

