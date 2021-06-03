Tickets on sale now for MCC banquet

Tickets are now available to the 2021 Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce Banquet for $25 each. The event, under the theme of #movingforward, is set for Thursday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the CADC Senior Center and will feature former professional football player Keith Jackson as the keynote speaker.

Music will be provided by the Joe Ledbetter Band, with the meal of hamburger steak or chicken fried steak being provided by caterer Southern Dine Restaurant. Also featured will be a silent auction. A strict limit of 250 tickets are available, and can be purchased from Chamber board members, at the Pike County Courthouse (Collector’s Office), Murfreesboro City Hall or at the Murfreesboro Diamond.

