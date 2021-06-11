Thursday wreck fatal to two drivers; minor seriously hurt

Two Howard County residents were killed Thursday, June 10 in a head-on accident outside of Nashville on Highway 278, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Jamal Staves, 45, of Nashville, died at the accident scene and Patrick Byrne, 68, of Dierks, died after being transported to Howard Memorial Hospital. The accident happened around 11 a.m.

A minor female passenger in Staves’ 2012 Cadillac was critically injured and was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Staves was headed south on Highway 278 when he crossed the center line and struck Byrne’s 2015 Chevrolet truck head-on, according to an ASP preliminary report.

ASP Trooper Joshua Broughton worked the accident and was assisted by numerous local law and emergency personnel.

