The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: June 1898

Ordinance No. 115: An ordinance to punish assaults. Be it ordained by the town council of the incorporated town of Nashville, Arkansas whoever shall be guilty of a simple assault within the town of Nashville, Arkansas shall upon conviction be fined not less than $1 and not more than $25.

From the Washington Democrat, Even an undertaker gets enthusiastic about business.

(Adv.) Is your child puny, peaked and peevish? Does it have convulsions? If so it has worms. White’s Cream Vermifuge is the only safe cure. Every bottle is guaranteed for ridding worms. 25 cents a bottle.

______

81 years ago: June 1940

Boyd Tackett of Glenwood announces in this issue of the News his candidacy for the Democrat nomination as prosecuting attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. Subject to the action of the voters in the primaries.

Rev. S. J. Sam Cannon is conducting a series of preaching services in the business section of Nashville this week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights he will preach at 8 o’clock on a vacant lot on South Main Street. Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock he will preach at the corner of Main and Howard Street. Mr. Cannon was reared at Ozan.

(Adv.) Dedicated to lovelier looking legs, Phoenix Hosiery, double vita-bloom processed for long wear. 79¢, 98¢ and $1.00

______

58 years ago: June 1963

Airman Second Class Billy M. Spigner of Mineral Springs, Arkansas is being reassigned from Keesler AFB Mississippi to AB Hahn Germany following his graduation from the United States Air Force Technical course for air traffic controllers. The airman is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William R. Spigner of Mineral Springs and is a graduate of Mineral Springs High School. He has an Associate Degree from Texarkana College.

_____

The Howard County Grand Jurors at Center Point before Nashville became the county seat in 1905

37 years ago: June 1984

Clint Hutchinson, a student at Murfreesboro High School, has been named an Academic All-American. To be named to the honor, a student must earn a 3. 3 or better grade-point average. He was nominated by the MHS band director, Carl Hooker. Hutchinson is the son of Richard and Judy Hutchinson and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh D. Gardner and Lottie Hutchinson, all of Nashville.

The unconfirmed word is out that the governor of Arkansas had a good time at a popular night spot in Ozan recently. There were no publicity releases available on that appearance.

The Nashville Saddle Club will sponsor a two-day rodeo late this month at the Fair Grounds Arena. The events include bareback, calf roping, team roping, Jr. and Sr. barrels, bulldogging and bull riding. The rodeo will be June 29 and 30.

Like this: Like Loading...