The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: June 1898

We understand the Woodside Bridge on the Saline River is in a dilapidated condition and is dangerous. The bridge should be repaired or a new one built before the fall businesses open up. A good deal of trade from Sevier County comes over that bridge to Nashville, and we hope everyone interested will use their influence to have it repaired or rebuilt.

(Adv.) Fits stopped free and permanently cured. No fits after first-day use of Dr. Kline’s Great Nerve Restorer. Free $2.00 trial bottle and treatise. Dr. Kline, 933 Arch St. Philadelphia, PA.

_____

81 years ago: June 1940

There are those who argue that Hitler’s war machine when its task is done in Europe will be converted to an instrument of peaceful industrial activity.

Murfreesboro gets “Gone with the Wind” on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. It comes to Nashville’s Howard on Friday and Saturday. Rather quick service after all for such a momentous picture. Its world premiere was on December 15, 1939, in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Adv.) The most important event in Nashville entertainment, showing two days only, Friday and Saturday, “Gone with the Wind.” All seats reserved. Matinee 2:00 p.m. $.75; 7:00 p.m. $1.15. Buy your tickets today while there are still good seats left.

______

58 years ago: June 1963

Two Nashville youths paid their 1 cent poll tax and entered into a citizenship training program at Camp Robinson. They were Roy Blakely, son of Mrs. Henry Blakely and Joe King, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl King. The two Nashville High School students joined some 1,100 Boys Staters at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, Sunday.

The Arkansas Supreme Court held Monday that Tollette School did not have to permit students from Sevier County to transfer to Lockesburg Schools. The case had been appealed from Chancery Court. Some 50 students living in the Brownstown and Paraloma area of Sevier County were taken out of the Howard County Training School at Tollette and enrolled at the Lockesburg Negro School.

________

Main Street, Dierks, Arkansas circa 1940.

37 years ago: June 1984

Ed Nyeholt of Dierks reported an attempted theft at his auto parts company in May. Nyeholt said that two well-dressed black men were foiled by a bell attached to the cash register drawer and the presence of a number of customers in the store thwarted their attempt. They left without taking anything.

Polk County beekeeper killed a sizeable black bear caught eating honey out of the farmer’s hives. Seems the 286-pound bruin had avoided a trap set around the hives. After leaving with the honey, he set down to eat. That was a fatal error. The owner shot him.

