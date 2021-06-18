Stand Up for America June 26; NCC to celebrate centennial

There are many musical attractions to be enjoyed Saturday, June 26, in the city park for Nashville’s annual Stand Up for America gala.

Nashville native Lauren Clark McCullough will sing as well as perform the duties of mistress of ceremonies.

The Soul Unlimited Show Band will also perform. The group has performed around the world, and has been the opening act for a number of famous artists. They describe their music as “Southern Soul.”

Performing gospel, bluegrass and spiritual numbers will be the Cross Point Cowboy Church Band made up of local musicians. They have also performed at the Jonquil Festival at Washington and the Pine Tree Festival in Dierks.

Another performer will be Kevin Brazil of Nashville, active in area churches and chaplain and board member for the Bread of Life soup kitchen.

Gates for the event actually open earlier, at 1 p.m. Admission is $5.

Other attractions include an antique car show, a patriotic program at 7:30 p.m., and an aerial fireworks display at 9:20 to close the evening.

The sponsoring chamber of commerce will observe its 100th birthday.

Stand Up T-shirts

Commemorative T-shirts for the 2021 Stand Up for America gala are on sale at the chamber of commerce office. The event celebrates veterans and 100 years of community heroes.

The T-shirts are gray with a colorful rendition of the City of Nashville logo featuring a peach and a dinosaur on a U.S. flag background. T-shirts are $15 for sizes small thru XL, and $17 for sizes 2X and 3X. Shirts are at the chamber office, or may be ordered by calling Nichole Aylett, 451-4587.

The event will be Saturday, June 26, at the Nashville City Park. There will be an antique auto show, and musical entertainment.

In the history of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, presidents and their years have been:

1921-24 Bert Johnson

1925-30 George E. Bell

1931 Bert Johnson

1938-39 Glen Wallace

1940-41 Rex Ramsay

1942 Cecil Callaham

1944 Forest Wilson

1945 R.M. Stuart

1946 Bob McClure

1947 Boyd Tackett, H.A. Firmin

1948 Nathan Coulter

1949 Dave Ryan

1950 Hearn Latimer

1953 Frank Elder

1954 Louis “Swampy” Graves

1955 Bobby Steel

1956 Ralph Wilson

1957 Jack Rorex

1960 Jay Toland

1961 Deward Sharp

1962 Lester Stueart

1963 Neely Cassady

1964 Don Coulter

1965 Bernie Kreul

1966 David Pile

1967 Edgar McCrary

1968 Pat Honeycutt

1969 Al Backus

1970 Ralph Wilson

1971 Ronny Blakely

1972 James Chandler

1973 Dale Hamilton

1974 Edwin Dale

1975 Bruce Anthony

1976 Joe Branch

1977 Pete Gathright

1978 David Boden, Roy Reaves

1979 David Pile

1980 Kenneth Wilson

1981 Louie Graves

1982 Price Kreul

1983 Rick Castleberry

1984 Herschell Teague

1985-86 Mike Reese

1987 Larry Teague

1988 Dennis McBride

1989 Wendell Hoover

1990 Jerry Jacobs

1991 Sammie Cox

1992 Don Cooley

1993 Greg Tate

1994 Mike Kinkade

1995 Rob Hainen

1996 Donnie Parrish

1997 Deb Kinkade

1998 Roger Cox

1999 Roger Cox, Deb Kinkade

2000 Price Kreul

2001 Sheila Kreul

2002 Floyd Clark, Jr.

2003 Don White, Sr.

2004 Tina Chism

2005 Ronny Woods

2006 Earl Sanders

2007 Cary Lott

2008 Charlie Peek

2009 John Gray

2010 Rusty Hagler

2011 Dena Tollett

2012 Tim Pinkerton

2013 Wendy Haddan

2014 Mary Woodruff

2015 Ouida Terrell

2016 Noelle Couch

2017 Will Martin

2018 Bill Craig

2019 Tammy Gibson

2020 Loren Hinton

2021 Mark Dale

