Stand Up for America June 26; NCC to celebrate centennial

There are many musical attractions to be enjoyed Saturday, June 26, in the city park for Nashville’s annual Stand Up for America gala.
Nashville native Lauren Clark McCullough will sing as well as perform the duties of mistress of ceremonies.
The Soul Unlimited Show Band will also perform. The group has performed around the world, and has been the opening act for a number of famous artists. They describe their music as “Southern Soul.”
Performing gospel, bluegrass and spiritual numbers will be the Cross Point Cowboy Church Band made up of local musicians. They have also performed at the Jonquil Festival at Washington and the Pine Tree Festival in Dierks.
Another performer will be Kevin Brazil of Nashville, active in area churches and chaplain and board member for the Bread of Life soup kitchen.
Gates for the event actually open earlier, at 1 p.m. Admission is $5.
Other attractions include an antique car show, a patriotic program at 7:30 p.m., and an aerial fireworks display at 9:20 to close the evening.
The sponsoring chamber of commerce will observe its 100th birthday.
Stand Up T-shirts
Commemorative T-shirts for the 2021 Stand Up for America gala are on sale at the chamber of commerce office. The event celebrates veterans and 100 years of community heroes.
The T-shirts are gray with a colorful rendition of the City of Nashville logo featuring a peach and a dinosaur on a U.S. flag background. T-shirts are $15 for sizes small thru XL, and $17 for sizes 2X and 3X. Shirts are at the chamber office, or may be ordered by calling Nichole Aylett, 451-4587.
The event will be Saturday, June 26, at the Nashville City Park. There will be an antique auto show, and musical entertainment.
In the history of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, presidents and their years have been:
1921-24 Bert Johnson
1925-30 George E. Bell
1931 Bert Johnson
1938-39 Glen Wallace
1940-41 Rex Ramsay
1942 Cecil Callaham
1944 Forest Wilson
1945 R.M. Stuart
1946 Bob McClure
1947 Boyd Tackett, H.A. Firmin
1948 Nathan Coulter
1949 Dave Ryan
1950 Hearn Latimer
1953 Frank Elder
1954 Louis “Swampy” Graves
1955 Bobby Steel
1956 Ralph Wilson
1957 Jack Rorex
1960 Jay Toland
1961 Deward Sharp
1962 Lester Stueart
1963 Neely Cassady
1964 Don Coulter
1965 Bernie Kreul
1966 David Pile
1967 Edgar McCrary
1968 Pat Honeycutt
1969 Al Backus
1970 Ralph Wilson
1971 Ronny Blakely
1972 James Chandler
1973 Dale Hamilton
1974 Edwin Dale
1975 Bruce Anthony
1976 Joe Branch
1977 Pete Gathright
1978 David Boden, Roy Reaves
1979 David Pile
1980 Kenneth Wilson
1981 Louie Graves
1982 Price Kreul
1983 Rick Castleberry
1984 Herschell Teague
1985-86 Mike Reese
1987 Larry Teague
1988 Dennis McBride
1989 Wendell Hoover
1990 Jerry Jacobs
1991 Sammie Cox
1992 Don Cooley
1993 Greg Tate
1994 Mike Kinkade
1995 Rob Hainen
1996 Donnie Parrish
1997 Deb Kinkade
1998 Roger Cox
1999 Roger Cox, Deb Kinkade
2000 Price Kreul
2001 Sheila Kreul
2002 Floyd Clark, Jr.
2003 Don White, Sr.
2004 Tina Chism
2005 Ronny Woods
2006 Earl Sanders
2007 Cary Lott
2008 Charlie Peek
2009 John Gray
2010 Rusty Hagler
2011 Dena Tollett
2012 Tim Pinkerton
2013 Wendy Haddan
2014 Mary Woodruff
2015 Ouida Terrell
2016 Noelle Couch
2017 Will Martin
2018 Bill Craig
2019 Tammy Gibson
2020 Loren Hinton
2021 Mark Dale