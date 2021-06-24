Pike County residents killed in separate crashes

A Glenwood woman was killed and a Clark County deputy was injured in a wreck Tuesday, June 15 that happened as the deputy was responding to a call in a rural part of the county.

The accident killed Makesha Golden, 35, of Glenwood, who was a passenger in a 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Matt Stafford, 36, of Glenwood, who was also injured in the wreck. Two female minor passengers were also hurt, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The accident involved Clark County Deputy Nicholas Funderburk, 36, of Norman, who was eastbound on Highway 8 at the intersection of Owens Road responding to an official call when Stafford pulled onto the highway and began to turn left as Funderburk’s 2018 Ford F-150 patrol unit was approaching. The front of Stafford’s truck struck the driver’s side of the Charger and both vehicles came to a rest on the north roadside.

Clark County Sheriff Jason White said Funderburk was on duty at the time of the wreck and was responding to an official call with his unit’s emergency equipment activated and working.

Funderburk was first thought to have a broken neck as a result of the accident, but Sheriff White said the deputy’s neck was only fractured and that he will be wearing a brace for at least eight weeks. The injury may eventually result in surgery, the sheriff added.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. and was worked by ASP Trooper Kendrick D. Davis, who reported the weather and road conditions as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Montgomery County wreck kills one

A 38-year-old Glenwood man was killed Saturday, June 19 in a one-vehicle wreck on Highway 8 in the Montgomery County portion of Glenwood, according to the ASP.

Micah Graves was killed when his 2000 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway while negotiating a curve, hit a tree and rolled. Graves was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

ASP Sgt. Jorge L. Oseguera reported that weather and road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...