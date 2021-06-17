Obituary: Virgilia Ann Gilbert, 86, of Greens Chapel community

Virgilia Ann “Grannie Annie” Gilbert, 86, of the Greens Chapel community died, Friday, June 11, 2021.

She was born Aug. 22, 1934 in the Liberty Hill community in Howard County, the daughter of the late Burl and Oca Mae Jackson Vancil.

She was a member of Dierks First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Reese Gilbert, and an infant sister, Sonja Vancil.

Survivors include: a daughter, Sonya Miller of De Queen; three sons,Van Gilbert and wife, Jo, of League City, Texas, Ben and Sheri Gilbert of Little Rock, and Steven and Anna Gilbert of Marysville, Ark.; a sister, Helen Berg of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Greens Chapel Cemetery in Dierks with Pastor Carroll Jackson officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m., prior to service, and Friday, June 18 from 3-8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

