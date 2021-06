Vickie Lee Beauchamp Brown McKee, 66, of Newhope, died May 5, 2021.

Survivors include: Doug McKee, her companion of 50 years; a daughter, Carina McKnight and husband, Rusty; a son, Allen McKee and wife, Tina; two sisters, Mary McCoy of Glenwood and Connie Marquez of Texas; two brothers, Doyle Brown and Brad Brown.

She was cremated and her wishes were to have no service.

