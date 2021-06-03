Obituary: Thomas Irvin Jackson, 41, of Mineral Springs

Thomas “Tommy” Irvin Jackson, age 41, of Mineral Springs, Ark., went to his Eternal Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Mineral Springs, Ark. He was born March 6, 1980, in Hope, Ark., to Irvin Lee Jackson and Sheila Rae Allen Jackson.

Tommy was a landscaper and diesel mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. Tommy dearly loved the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, playing sports with his children. They were the light of his life. He was an excellent handyman, fixing things his way. He unconditionally loved his family. Tommy would help anybody whenever he could. He loved to entertain his family by doing voice overs and was incredibly good at it.

Preceding Tommy in death were his maternal grandparents, Papaw Bruce Allen and Grandma, Nellie Cutshaw Allen; also his paternal grandparents, Clarence Foster Jackson and Ella Joyce Mullins Jackson; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Leigh Ann Byars; a niece and nephew, Micah and Emma Claire Byars.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jaimie Hosey Jackson of Mineral Springs; his parents, Irvin Lee and Shelia Rae Jackson of Blanchard, La.; his children, Alexandria Grace Jackson of Mineral Springs and Joshua Irvin Jackson of Mineral Springs; his special fur baby, child Jax Jackson; a sister, Elizabeth Diane Jackson of Blanchard, La.; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy Gibson Hosey and wife, Linda Gail Nutt Hosey of Mineral Springs, as well as a large host of other family and friends.

Services will be Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Shiloh Baptist Church west of Mineral Springs with John Paul Floyd and Wayne Moses officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...