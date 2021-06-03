Obituary: Susan Carol Stevens, 67, of Benton

Susan Carol Stevens, 67, passed on to Heaven Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Benton, Ark., after a lengthy illness.

“Susie” was preceded in death by her parents, John Wilson Stevens and Martha Carolyn Floyd Stevens of Nashville and Hope. Susie was a 1971 honor graduate of Hope High School and later graduated Magna Cum Laude from Harding University. Susie was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Susie taught English in Dallas and Texarkana before retiring from Arkansas High School in 2015. Her illness brought her to Benton, Ark., for care where she resided in the Mt. Carmel Community and Pleasant Hill Residential Care Home until her death.

Left behind to honor her memory are several cousins and a host of dear friends who would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Mt Carmel Community, Pleasant Hill Care Home and Saline Memorial Hospice for their exceptional care. A private memorial service will be held in her honor with Eddie Beene officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Care Home (3418 Main Street, Suite 100, Bryant, AR 72022), Saline Memorial Hospice (4000 AR-5, Suite 5, Bryant, AR 72022) or Mt. Carmel Community (3505 Boone Road, Benton, AR 72015).

