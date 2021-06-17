Obituary: Sarah Vernell White, 91, of Langley

Sarah Vernell “Mam-Maw” White, 91, of Langley died Monday, June 7, 2021.

She was born June 25, 1929, in Athens, the daughter of the late Jewell W. Hunter and Pearl L. Golden Hunter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey ‘Fletcher’ White and a sister, Billie Jo Smith.

Survivors include: her five children, James White of Langley, Jerry and Diane White of Kirby, Valerie Jo White of Hot Springs, Dana F. and Debbie White of Umpire and Jim and Stacy White of Langley; a brother, Jewell Lee Hunter of Langley; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, in the Athens Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Lock officiating. Visitation was Thursday, 6-8 p.m. in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood.

